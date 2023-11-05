EAn armed hostage-taker broke into the apron of Hamburg Airport in his car on Saturday evening. The entire airport was cleared and a large area was cordoned off. According to the police, the man had a four-year-old girl in his power; the background to the crime was probably a custody dispute, according to investigators. Several planes were also evacuated, said an airport spokeswoman for the German Press Agency.

According to the federal police, the armed man broke through a gate with his vehicle around 8 p.m. and drove onto the apron of the airport. The man had a gun and had already shot it twice into the air. He also threw two burning bottles out of the car, “a kind of Molotov cocktails,” said Thomas Gerbert, spokesman for the federal police.

The Hamburg police announced late in the evening that they were in contact with the armed hostage taker. “We have good contact with the perpetrator,” said a police spokeswoman. The man, who is believed to be 35 years old, is being negotiated in Turkish. A special police task force and police psychologists are on site.

Wife spoke up

The man’s wife, who is said to have been in Stade near Hamburg, had previously reported to the state police about possible child abduction, as the federal police spokesman said. “We are currently assuming that a custody dispute is the background to the operation,” tweeted the Hamburg police shortly before midnight.

It is assumed that the father “took the child away” from the mother and possibly put him in the car using force before driving to Hamburg and onto the airport tarmac, a police spokeswoman said when asked.

The passengers from the evacuated planes were taken to a nearby hotel. A total of 3,200 passengers were affected.

Until shortly before midnight, the police had no information that anyone had been injured. This also applies to the perpetrator and the child.

The police no longer saw any acute danger from third parties. The plane on the apron under which the man had parked his car has now been cleared, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency on Saturday evening. In this respect, there is no longer any danger to uninvolved people.

The airport’s homepage said in the evening: “Due to a federal police measure, no take-offs and landings are currently possible.” The airport spokeswoman said that from the official closure of the airport at 8:24 p.m. to the end of operations at 11 p.m. there would normally be six take-offs and 21 Landings expected.

Hamburg airport had already been closed in October, but at that time because of a threat of attack on a plane from Tehran to Hamburg.

In July, climate activists from the group Last Generation shut down Hamburg airport for hours. Flight operations had to be stopped for several hours for safety reasons. Thousands of passengers, including many families with children, were affected.