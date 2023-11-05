The hostage situation at Hamburg airport has ended. The man who held his 4-year-old daughter there has surrendered, according to police. The child appears to be unharmed. The man drove onto the airport grounds on Saturday and stopped near an airplane. According to German media, he demanded that he be flown to Turkey with his child. The police then spoke to the man.

