Hamburg Airport has officially confirmed that it has closed the runway for a police operation and that it is not currently accepting or sending out flights. The press service of the air harbor reported this on November 4.

“Due to federal police measures, takeoff and landing are currently impossible,” airport officials said on social media X.

In addition, the press service confirmed that there are hostages at the airport. Now, according to representatives of the airport terminal, security forces and emergency services are working near the building.

According to the publication Bild, an armed man threw Molotov cocktails. The newspaper also reports that the man is holding a four-year-old child hostage. Earlier it was said that the attacker’s wife reported the hostage. Now, according to the source, the criminal is holding hostages in an Audi car parked on the airport grounds.

On the evening of November 4, information appeared about the complete cessation of air traffic at Hamburg Airport. It was reported that an unknown person was seen in a car without license plates in front of the first terminal. He broke through the security barrier and entered the aircraft maintenance area.