Dhe Hamburg airport is located in the north of the city. Normally arrivals and departures can be tracked over a large part of the city area. The planes usually take off loudly to the south over the city center, turn west in front of the Elbe and finally move upwards. But on Sunday until the afternoon: silence. Not a single plane in the Hamburg sky.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

The reason was a hostage situation that had already begun late on Saturday evening and could only be ended after long, anxious hours of waiting. An armed man broke through a barrier with his car around 8 p.m. and drove onto the airport apron, according to a federal police spokesman. Accordingly, the man shot several times into the air and also threw a type of Molotov cocktail from his car. He then stopped right next to a Turkish Airlines plane that had passengers on it. The plane was evacuated. His four-year-old daughter was in the man’s car.

According to police information, his wife, who apparently lives in Stade, had previously reported to the state police about possible child abduction. The police therefore assumed there was a custody dispute. Accordingly, the 35-year-old man from Buxtehude is said to have violently snatched the child from the woman. He is said to have shot into the air several times.



Police emergency vehicles: Hamburg Airport is cordoned off over a large area.

Image: dpa



The police were at the airport with a large contingent, including special forces and psychologists. Negotiations with the man took place for many hours, reportedly in Turkish. “We have criminal psychologists on duty and we are currently speaking to the perpetrator. We are relying on a negotiated solution here,” said a spokeswoman this morning. The man was “attractive” and wanted to speak to the police, which was “very positive”. But there was initially no noticeable progress. The man held his own daughter in his power for more than 18 hours. What motivated him to do this initially remained unclear. He made no demands for money. There was speculation that he wanted to go to Turkey with his little daughter.

“The child appears unharmed”

It wasn’t until early Sunday afternoon that the police announced that the hostage-taking had ended. The suspect left the car with his daughter. He was arrested by the emergency services without resistance. And: “The child appears to be unharmed.” The mother was expecting him at the airport during the hostage-taking. She was receiving psychological care.

Until then, passengers on Sunday had been asked not to arrive at all. A total of 286 flights with around 34,500 passengers were planned for Sunday, but not a single plane flew until the afternoon. Already on Saturday evening, six departures and four arrivals were canceled, and 17 arriving aircraft were diverted to other airports.

Questions were directed to the airport operator on Sunday, after all last-generation activists had already gained access to the tarmac in mid-July and paralyzed flight operations for hours. But despite the hostage-taking, Hamburg Airport saw no failures in securing the area. This corresponds to all legal requirements and even largely exceeds them, said an airport spokeswoman for the German Press Agency.