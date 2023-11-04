Home page politics

Split

Emergency services with their vehicles are on duty at the airport. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

An armed driver entered the Hamburg airport premises. The situation is confusing.

Hamburg – Hamburg Airport has been closed after a vehicle entered the premises. An armed man broke through a gate with his vehicle around 8 p.m. and drove onto the apron of the airport, said Thomas Gerbert, spokesman for the Federal Police, to the German Press Agency in the evening.

The man had a gun and had already shot it twice into the air. He probably has two children on board. The man’s wife had previously reported to the state police about possible child abduction, the spokesman said. The “Bild” newspaper first reported.

Strong state and federal police forces are on site, said Gerbert. They were near the vehicle. This also includes the Federal Police’s Evidence and Arrest Unit. “They are very robustly equipped,” said Gerbert.

Hamburg airport had already been closed in October, but at that time because of a threat of attack on a plane from Tehran to Hamburg. dpa