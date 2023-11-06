Home page World

Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt: The size of the airport is almost 800 football fields. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The hostage-taking brings security at Hamburg Airport into focus. The first decisions have already been made.

Hamburg – After the bloodless end of the hostage-taking, Hamburg Airport has announced that it will increase its security concept. “We will implement further structural measures to strengthen possible access points to the security area,” said an airport spokeswoman in Hamburg.

Incidents such as the hostage-taking show that security concepts need to be continually reassessed. “This applies to the entire critical infrastructure, but also specifically to Hamburg Airport.”

For this reason, the security team compared the airport’s security concept with current requirements on Sunday in light of recent events. The safety technicians “carried out initial checks and contacted the responsible authorities”.

On Saturday evening, a 35-year-old man broke through a barrier at the airport and drove his car onto the airport apron. His four-year-old daughter was in the car. After a war of nerves that lasted more than 18 hours, the man surrendered to the police on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the Turkish citizen kidnapped the daughter from the mother’s apartment in Stade on Saturday and fled with her in a car towards Hamburg. The background is said to have been custody disputes. dpa