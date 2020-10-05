A 26-year-old was attacked near a Hamburg synagogue. The perpetrator is said to have been dressed in military clothing and hit with a shovel. He was arrested. Investigators see the attack as attempted murder.

A 29-year-old man attacked and seriously injured a 26-year-old Jewish student in front of the synagogue in Hamburg. The Orthodox Rabbinical Conference Germany speaks of a shock.

PThe police and the public prosecutor’s office judge the attack on a Jewish student in front of a Hamburg synagogue as an attempted murder – presumably with an anti-Semitic background. Both authorities announced this on Monday in Hamburg.

On Sunday afternoon, a man attacked a 26-year-old in front of the Hamburg synagogue with a folding spade and seriously injured him. The police announced that in the evening. The “Southgerman newspaper” (“SZ”) had previously reported an “apparently anti-Semitic attack” in which a man in military clothing attacked a Jewish student with a shovel. According to dpa information, the 29-year-old is said to have had a piece of paper with a swastika in his pocket.

The police initially did not comment on the background to the crime. A 29-year-old man who wore “Bundeswehr-like clothing” hit the 26-year-old on the head with a spade and seriously injured him, but not life-threateningly, it said.

Passers-by took care of the victim

According to the information, the 26-year-old was able to get to safety and received first aid from passers-by until rescue workers arrived. Officials who were on site to protect the synagogue and observed the incident arrested the attacker. The background would now be determined. The state security had also been switched on.

According to the “SZ”, the many visitors to the synagogue were brought to safety. They celebrated the Sukkot Feast of Tabernacles there on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who lives in Berlin, makes an “extremely confused impression” according to the police. It was very difficult to question him, said a police spokeswoman on Sunday evening. The attacker is German with Kazakh roots. It is unclear where he got the military camouflage suit that he wore during the crime in the afternoon. The spokeswoman was initially unable to provide any further information on the background to the crime. The investigation continued.

Maas condemns attack: “Disgusting anti-Semitism”

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) sharply condemned the attack. “In Hamburg, a man probably attacked a Jewish student in front of his synagogue with a shovel. This is not an isolated case, it is disgusting anti-Semitism and we must all oppose it, ”wrote Maas on Sunday evening on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the student, I wish you a good recovery.”

Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) reacted with dismay. “I wish the victim a lot of strength and a speedy recovery. Hamburg stands firmly by the side of our Jewish fellow citizens, ”he said in the evening. The Second Mayoress Katharina Fegebank (Greens) tweeted: “I am deeply ashamed that a Hamburg Jewish faith was attacked in front of the Hohe Weide synagogue today.”

If an anti-Semitic background is confirmed, it would awaken dark memories of the attack on the Jewish church in Halle almost a year ago. “The question is, what haven’t we learned since Halle?” Said State Rabbi Shlomo Bistritzky from the Hamburg Jewish Community, who said he arrived a few minutes after the crime. “Everyone was very, very shocked.”

On October 9, 2019, the heavily armed right-wing extremist Stephan Balliet tried to storm the synagogue in Halle and cause a massacre of 52 visitors. At that time they celebrated the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.

When he did not succeed, he shot a passerby and a 20-year-old guest in a kebab shop. During his escape, the German injured several people, some very seriously. The process is underway against him at the Naumburg Higher Regional Court.