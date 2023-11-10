Home page politics

Fighting Hamas has been a top priority since the war in Israel. An effective method would be to cut off the terrorists’ sources of funds.

Berlin – Hamas’ sources of money are one of its sources of existence. “Money is the oxygen of terrorism,” said former US Secretary of State Colin Powell in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York. Without the ability to raise money and move it around the world, terrorists cannot act, Powell said. In order to combat Hamas, it could be effective to restrict the terrorists’ sources of funds.

Fight against money laundering: cut off the oxygen to Hamas

Many millions flow to the terrorist organization every year. But How do they finance themselves?? “They have deliberately set up a financial security umbrella for the day that Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Turkey stop their financial support for Hamas,” a money laundering expert told the Daily Mirror. According to the World on Sunday Hamas leaders are said to have bank accounts around the world feature.

Hamas’ source of funds traces back to cryptocurrency

References to Hamas’ sources of funds for the Israel attacks lead back, among other things, to digital currencies. Leading crypto analytics firm Elliptic examined money flows in the year leading up to the attacks. Accordingly, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Palestine (PIJ) have received large amounts of funds in cryptocurrencies.

The PIJ is said to have received $93 million in cryptocurrencies between August 2021 and June this year. Another $41 million is said to have gone to Hamas. According to Elliptic, some of these groups even engage in crypto mining, which allows them to even profit and make money from the basic maintenance of cryptocurrency networks.

Combating Hamas: Curbing terrorist financing is not yet effective enough

Israeli and American officials have long been trying to crack down on this type of terrorist financing, according to the report. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) develops the standards and best practices to combat money laundering. There are still dozens of countries on the FATF’s “grey list” that do not meet these standards, including Jordan, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

The FATF has complained for years that many countries are not effectively implementing their laws to curb terrorist financing. Germany again received a poor grade in the latest report. In this country, according to the FATF, terrorist groups misuse donations and launder drug money by purchasing luxury goods.

Germany apparently missed transferring money to Hamas

An example: In 2018, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is said to have neglected to forward a suspicious transaction report to the responsible public prosecutor’s office. The Bonn authorities analyze suspicious transaction reports from banks. This is supposed to combat money laundering, but most of the reports probably came to nothing there. In this case, 38,000 euros were transferred from Germany to Hamas accounts, which only came out too late.

The problem of Hamas terrorist financing is already known

The green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock assured that no German funds had been misused to finance Hamas. “Of course we don’t finance terror,” said the Green politician late on Tuesday evening ZDF. The Federal Republic supports people in need as part of development cooperation, but does not provide the Palestinian Authority with direct budget support.

Israel’s Ambassador Ron Prosor spoke to the in October 2023 New Zurich newspaper criticizes the fact that Germany partially finances the spread of anti-Semitic content in the Palestinian territories. It is now time to wake up and ask yourself whether you have supported the right people in recent years.