The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of the most famous Hamas hostage, Shani Luk.

German citizen Shani Luk, captured by Hamas militants, has died. Her mother reported this to the German television channel N-TV.

22-year-old Look became the most famous hostage of Palestinian militants after footage of her kidnapping spread around the world. They show a girl with broken legs lying unconscious in the back of a pickup truck, face down, the back of her head covered in blood. Palestinian radicals put their feet on her, one of the militants held her by the hair.

Israeli Foreign Ministry officially confirmed death of a girl.

Shani, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from a music festival, tortured and paraded in the Gaza Strip, endured unfathomable horrors. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shani’s friends and family as they endure this unimaginable nightmare. Israeli Foreign Ministry

On October 10, the girl’s mother, Ricarda Luk, reported that the militants had contacted her. They said that Shani is alive and is in a hospital in Gaza in serious condition with a head injury.

Shani Luk was kidnapped at a music festival along with other foreigners

German citizen Shani Luk was kidnapped during a Hamas attack on participants at the Universo Paralello electronic music festival in the desert in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip. Later, about 260 bodies of its participants were found at the festival site.

October 17, Tel Aviv. Friends of captured Shani Luk hold a rally during the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Photo: Michael Kappeler/Getty Images

Earlier, the Israeli government reported that 138 Hamas hostages have foreign passports, including 54 Thais, 15 Argentines, 12 Germans, 6 French and at least 6 Russians. In total, according to the latest data from the Israeli side, the number of Israeli prisoners held in the Gaza Strip is at least 230 people.

Hamas has already released four elderly hostages “for compelling humanitarian reasons,” and the militants previously also released two US citizens.

Hamas representatives came to Moscow to negotiate the release of captured Russians

On October 26, Abu Marzu, a member of the Politburo of the Palestinian group Hamas, visited Moscow as part of negotiations on the release of Russian hostages, as well as the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip.

Israel is also negotiating with Hamas to release the hostages. However, according to media reports, after Tel Aviv’s decision to expand the ground operation in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, progress in the negotiations slowed down. Qatar and a representative of the US State Department are involved in the diplomatic settlement process.

On October 29, Israel sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has changed plans for a massive invasion and is taking a more cautious approach, so the ground operation in Gaza could last up to six months, according to Israeli government sources.