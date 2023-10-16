Hamas’s militant wing said there were between 200 and 250 prisoners in the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the militant wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement said there were about 200-250 hostages in the Gaza Strip. This number of prisoners was named by the representative of the Izz ed-Din al-Qassam Brigade group, Abu Ubaida, writes Al Hadath TV channel.

At the same time, he noted that at least 22 prisoners were killed in Israeli strikes. The military wing spokesman added that the group would release foreign hostages “when circumstances permit.”

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the border areas of the country.

Israel called the attack a war and on October 10 began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip in response.