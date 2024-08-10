The agency reported that civil defense teams in the Gaza Strip are working to retrieve bodies and rescue the injured.

Commenting on the bombing of the “followers,” Hamas said, “The extensive Israeli violations against civilians would not have continued without American support.”

She continued: “We call on the Arab and Islamic countries and the international community to take urgent action to stop the massacres. The massacre at the Tab’een School is a horrific crime and a dangerous escalation.”

The Hamas media office said in a press statement that “the Israeli army committed a massacre inside the Al-Tabi’in School in Gaza City, which resulted in more than 100 martyrs and dozens of injuries. This comes within the framework of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people in a clear manner.”

He added that the Israeli army directly bombed the displaced people while they were performing the dawn prayer, and due to the large number of dead, medical crews, civil defense, relief and emergency teams have not been able to retrieve the bodies yet.

Commenting on the attack, the Israeli military said in a statement: “Under the guidance of the IDF Intelligence and the Shin Bet, the Israeli Air Force accurately struck Hamas terrorists operating inside the movement’s command and control center located in the Al-Tabi’in School, which serves as a shelter for residents of Gaza City.”

The statement added: “The command and control center served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and leaders, where various attacks against IDF forces and the State of Israel were planned and executed.”

He continued: “Prior to the raid, many steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and intelligence information.”