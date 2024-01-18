On October 7 last year, a nine-month-old baby, Kfir Bibas, was kidnapped by terrorists who invaded Israeli territory, in the community of Nir Oz, and taken to Gaza, where he has been missing ever since with his family. , formed by her parents, Shiri and Yarden, and her four-year-old brother Ariel.

This Thursday (18), the little hostage completes his first year of life. The date, which would be a reason for celebration for family members, gained a new meaning in light of the kidnapping and atrocities committed by Hamas.

To the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel, Kfir’s mother’s cousin, Jimmy Miller, referred to the date as “the saddest birthday in the world.” According to him, the entire family lives in a daily state of shock and inertia.

“We are like robots now. We are doing everything we can to move things because we see things are not moving. We wait, wait and wait and meet with everyone, with actors, famous people, thinkers, and they all hug us and listen to the story with empathy, but we don't feel like anyone is doing anything,” said the family member.

Bibas' family and protesters have scheduled a meeting in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square at 3pm today, where they will be joined by leading Israeli children's artists with the aim of drawing attention to the ongoing trauma of the baby kidnapping.

The Kibbutz Nir Oz community organized a typical daycare birthday party on Tuesday (16), which included an arch of orange balloons and a cake, in memory of baby Kfir, his brother Ariel and their parents.

Family and friends of the kidnapped family posted photos of the birthday party on social media to remind the world that Kfir, Ariel, Shiri and Yarden were brutally taken to Gaza on October 7th, when around 1,200 people were massacred and around 240 kidnapped.

None of the Bibas family members were released during the week-long truce in late November, when other hostage mothers and children were freed. At the time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were being held by another terrorist organization. Hamas later claimed they were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

One of the hostages released in the truce, Nili Margalit, who spent nearly 50 days in captivity, said she was with Yarden Bibas when Hamas terrorists told him that his wife and two young children had been killed and ordered him to film a video in which he blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for refusing to bring their bodies back to Israel.

The IDF said allegations made by Hamas regarding the Bibas family were unverified and described them as “psychological terror.”