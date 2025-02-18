02/18/2025



Updated at 5:24 p.m.





The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Tuesday that it will deliver to Israel on Thursday The bodies of four of the kidnapped During the attacks executed on October 7, 2023 and has confirmed that on Saturday he will release to six hostages that are held in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the high fire in force in the enclave since January 19.

“We have decided to deliver the bodies of four prisoners of the occupation on Thursday as part of the preparations for the second phase of the agreement negotiations,” said Jalil al Hague, high position of the group and head of the negotiating delegation, before adding that The other four bodies They will be delivered next week.

He also said that “six Israeli prisoners will be released on Saturday, including Hisham al Sayed and Avraham Mengistu, in exchange for Israeli prisoners,” according to the Palestinian newspaper ‘Fisin’.

Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, and Al Sayed, an Israeli Bedouin, were kidnapped in 2014 and 2015, respectively, after entering the strip by their own foot, after which they were arrested and put into custody of Hamas.









“We underline the need to force the occupation to apply all the clauses of the agreement, without exception or procrastination,” he said, while has claimed heavy equipment entry in Gaza “to recover the bodies of the martyrs” for Israel’s offensive against the enclave.

In this sense, the has emphasized that the Israeli authorities “are causing the stagnation of the second phase of the negotiations, which includes a high definitive fire and the total withdrawal of the occupation” of the Palestinian enclave.

For its part, the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has pointed in a brief message on his account in social network X that “in the negotiations in Cairo an agreement was reached according to which the six live hostages of The first phase (from Alto El Fuego) will be released on Saturday ».

In addition, he has confirmed that “four dead hostages will be delivered to Israel on Thursday”, while having influenced that “according to the agreement, four hostages (deceased) are expected to be delivered to Israel next week,” as has confirmed to beech and In line with the pact between both parties.

Hours before, sources cited by ‘Fisin’ had advanced that it was “likely” that “the liberation of the six Israeli prisoners who are still alive is approved for Saturday, as part of the first phase of the exchange of prisoners with the occupation” , while sources cited by the Israeli newspaper ‘The Jerusalem Post’ pointed to negotiations in progress, before adding that, if so, the Israel authorities will allow in return the entry of heavy machinery to the enclave.

The Islamis groupta liberated on Saturday three other kidnapped During the attacks executed on October 7, 2023, in compliance with the high fire agreement reached with Israel, in force since January 19, in a new exchange that contemplates the release of 369 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Hamas finally proceeded to the releases after denouncing the existence of “obstacles” placed by Israel – finally eliminated, according to international mediators – to the application of the high fire agreement, specifically on the logistics of the entry of help to the enclave and new attacks and new attacks Israelis in theoretically safe areas.