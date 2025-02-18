The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement announced on Tuesday that the bodies of four of the kidnapped during the attacks executed on October 7, 2023 will delivered on Thursday and has confirmed that Saturday will free six hostages that are held in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the high fire in force in the enclave since January 19.

“We have decided to deliver on Thursday the bodies of four prisoners of the occupation as part of the Preparations for the second phase of the agreement negotiations “, Jalil Al Hague said, high position of the group and head of the negotiating delegation, before adding that four other bodies will be delivered next week.

He also said that “six Israeli prisoners will be released on Saturday, including Hisham al Sayed and Avraham Mengistu, In exchange for Israeli prisoners “according to the Palestinian newspaper Filastin. Specifically, Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, and Al Sayed, an Israeli Bedouin, were kidnapped in 2014 and 2015, respectively, after entering the strip by their own foot, after which they were arrested and put into custody of Hamas.

“We underline the need to force the occupation to apply all the clauses of the agreement, without exception or procrastination,” he said, while claiming the entry of heavy equipment in Gaza “To recover the bodies of the martyrs” for Israel’s offensive against the enclave.

In this sense, he has emphasized that Israeli authorities “are causing stagnation of the second phase of negotiationswhich includes a high definitive fire and the total withdrawal of the occupation “of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel’s response

For its part, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has pointed in a brief message in his account in social network X that “in the negotiations in Cairo an agreement was reached according to which the Six live hostages of the first phase (from Alto el Fuego) will be released on Saturday. “

In addition, he has confirmed that “Four dead hostages will be delivered this Thursday to Israel”while affecting that “according to the agreement, four other hostages are expected to be delivered to Israel next week”, as confirmed to the Hague and in line with the pact between both parties.





Hours before, sources cited by Filastin They had advanced that it was “likely” that “the liberation of the six Israeli prisoners who are still alive is approved for Saturday, as part of the first phase of the exchange of prisoners with the occupation”, while sources cited by the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post they pointed out that the negotiations were underway, Before adding that, if so, the Israel authorities will allow the entry of heavy machinery to the enclave.

The Islamist group last Saturday released three others kidnapped during the attacks executed on October 7, 2023 In compliance with the high fire agreement Reached with Israel, in force since January 19, in a new exchange that contemplates the release of 369 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Hamas finally proceeded to the liberations after denounce the existence of “obstacles” placed by Israel to the application of the high fire agreement, specifically on the logistics of the entry of enclave assistance and new Israeli attacks in theoretically safe areas.