First came the death of its top leader abroad, Ismail Haniyeh, by a bomb planted in Tehran. Then came Israel’s announcement that, just weeks earlier, it had killed Hamas’s most elusive and revered military leader. All this while Israel continues to wage the deadliest war ever faced by the Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

However, Hamas’s history, the evolution of Palestinian militant groups over the decades and the logic of insurgencies more broadly suggest that Hamas will not only survive, but may even emerge politically stronger. Regional analysts and observers see the recent blows it has suffered — including the assassination of Haniyeh, widely believed to have been Israel’s work — as offering Israeli forces a short-term victory.

“Instead of creating the disconnect they were hoping for, a disconnect that would make people feel fearful or completely defeated, this will have the opposite effect,” said Tahani Mustafa, a senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group, which provides policy analysis on ending conflict.

The military campaign Israel has launched in retaliation for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks has displaced some 90 percent of Gaza’s 2 million residents, flattened swathes of the enclave’s cities and killed 39,000 people, reports Gaza’s Health Ministry, which makes no distinction between civilians and fighters. Yet Hamas not only remains operational, but is recruiting new fighters both in Gaza and beyond. Militants have also begun to reemerge in areas from which Israel had expelled them months earlier.

For Hamas, simply surviving against a far more powerful army offers a symbolic victory. It carries with it a chance for staying power that will outlast any pain Israel has inflicted.

On July 31, Israel said a strike on July 13 had killed Muhammad Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, considered the architect of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Hamas has yet to confirm the killing. Israel’s announcement came as mourners gathered to bid farewell to Haniyeh, who was killed during a visit to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president. Both Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of being behind his death.

Haniyeh was seen as a more moderate figure within the Islamist movement, a leader willing to push for mediation — including continued, if halting, ceasefire talks with Israel.

“You take it away and the message is: Negotiations don’t matter,” said Khaled Elgindy, a Palestinian affairs expert at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “The question is: How does Hamas change after this? And I think you can make a very strong case that the leadership becomes more hardline.”

Deif replaced Ahmed al-Jabari, the military leader Israel killed in a 2012 attack targeting his car. At the time, he was leading the Hamas side in a mediation effort to reach a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Israel’s decades-long targeted killing campaigns against its Palestinian and regional rivals have a controversial track record: Critics have argued that the tactic has created space for new, often more radical, parties or leaders to emerge as Israel’s main enemies.

Several Israeli assassinations of its leaders have failed to derail Hamas, which was founded in 1987.

Perhaps the most important principle for Hamas’ survival, Mustafa said, is that it does not rely too heavily on material support from its foreign sponsors. Hamas militants have their own engineers who know how to use whatever they find on the ground — from supplies looted from Israeli bases to extracting materials from unexploded ordnance and downed drones.

“They received a lot of external support in terms of funding and training, but in terms of logistics, a lot of it is homemade,” Mustafa said. “That’s why even now, almost 10 months later, there has been no sign of resistance subsiding.”

Not everyone believes Hamas can survive. Akram Atallah, a Gaza political analyst for the Arabic newspaper Al-Ayyam, said it would emerge from this war badly damaged — not just militarily, but also in terms of support in Gaza. But even if Israel were to strike a decisive blow, he said, the only question would be who would emerge next.

“As long as there is occupation, Palestinians will continue to fight, whether Hamas still exists or not,” Atallah said.