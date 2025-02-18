Hamas and Israel have their delegations in Cairo to start negotiations for the second phase of Alto El Fuego. Despite all the difficulties and pressure of the Israeli Security Council, the agreement advances and on Thursday the Islamists will deliver the … Bodies of at least four hostages, as stated in the text agreed in Doha. The army will take the remains to the hospital to identify them and only then will families be informed. This first installment of bodies comes when the release of six other captives is in front of them, scheduled for the next two weekends, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The Israelis try to accelerate these liberations and press Hamas with the entry of prefabricated houses and heavy machinery for the de -struggle, which should have already crossed the strip according to the agreement.

The second phase includes the release of all hostages in the hands of the Palestinian factions, but also the total withdrawal of the occupation forces. Netanyahu, like Donald Trump, threatens to “open the doors of hell” if the enemy does not release all captives and that is the road map that must be negotiated in the next few days.

Another key points is to know who will control the strip. Trump launched an ethnic cleaning plan to throw at 2 million Gazatis and lift the ‘Riviera’ of the Middle East. The Arab countries, with Saudi Arabia in the lead, work in a counterpart to change their minds to the tycoon and rebuild Gaza without throwing the population. Thanks to the strong pressure of Egypt, Hamas would have agreed to deliver the power of the strip to the Palestinian National Authority (ANP), according to the Sky News Arabia channel, and pass to the background.

Trump’s plan, a vote

The problem is that Netanyahu insists that each of his interventions in which «the day after the war in Gaza there will be neither Hamas nor the ANP. I am committed to the plan of US President Trump for the creation of a different gaza ». The Minister of Economy, Bezalel Smotrichannounced his demand to bring the implementation of the Trump plan and the immediate delivery of all hostages. If Hamas does not, «Israel will open the doors of hell: a complete occupation of the strip, a total cessation of aid: without water, without electricity, without fuel. The entire population will be transferred to the humanitarian zone of Al Mawasi and from there Israel will immediately begin the migration of Gaza residents to other countries, ”in Smotrich, one of the leaders of Zionist ultra -nationalism.

Itamar Ben Gvirformer National Security Minister who left his portfolio as a sign of protest with the agreement with Hamas, told Netanyahu that he would return to the government if Israel stops all humanitarian aid to Gaza. “If they return to war, if they stop humanitarian aid, fuel, electricity, so that not a crumb between Gaza until the last of our hostages return, if they do this, we will return to the government.”

Netanyahu has the double pressure of the families of the hostages, which organized a special day of protest to mark the 500 days since October 7, and its radical allies, which wish to return to war as soon as possible to expel the Gazati and reocup Gaza.

Rubio in Riad

While Israel debate his negotiating strategy, the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, continued with his regional tour and landed in the capital of Saudi Arabia. Rubio held an encounter the heir prince and strong man of the Mohamed Bin Salman kingdom to transmit in the first person the plan to throw all the Palestinians of Gaza, a movement that Riyad authorities reject frontally.

The State Department explained in a statement that this Tour of Rubio «will focus on the release of US hostages and all other hostages in the hands of Hamas, advance to phase II of the high -fire agreement and counteract the destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its allies ». Rubio applies Trump’s negotiating strategy, which will address peace in Ukraine with Russia, without the Ukrainians, and Gaza’s with Israel, without the Gazatis.