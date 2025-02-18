Hamas will deliver four bodies on Thursday, including two children, and on Saturday he will release the six hostages alive

Hamas announced on Tuesday that he will release on Saturday, February 22 to the last six live hostages included in the first phase of the Alto El Fuego agreement, and on Thursday he will deliver four lifeless bodies, including those of the Bibas family, the boss has confirmed of his negotiating delegation, Jalil al Hague.

Among the six hostages are the Ethiopian-Israelí Ebra Mangesto and the Beduino Hisham al Sayed, who remained kidnapped in Gaza for a decade-2014 and 2015 respectively-, after entering the enclave voluntarily.

Each will be exchanged by 77 Palestinian prisoners, as stipulated in the agreement, including 47 of the Millar who were released in the 2011 Shalit Agreement and arrested again later.

In addition, Hamas will deliver four bodies of hostages to Israel, including those of Shiri Bibas, of Argentine origin, and their two children, Ariel and Kfir, two and five years respectively. Next week, according to the Hague, the other four remaining bodies of the first phase will be delivered.

Kfir was the youngest hostage kidnapped on October 7, 2023, when he was only 9 months old, from Kibutz Nir Oz, just 1.5 kilometers from the dividing with Gaza. Already in November 2023, Hamas’s armed arm said that the three had died in Israeli bombings in the strip, something that Israel could not confirm.

The children of the children, the Israeli Yarden Bibas, was released alive on February 1 after 16 months in captivity.

Al Hague said that all these liberations, which would end the exchanges agreed in the first phase, seek to make this stage “a success” and “prepare to talk about the second phase.”

The Hague accuses the Israeli government, led by Benjamín Netanyahu, of “procrastinating” and trying to evade the humanitarian part of the high fire agreement, such as the entrance of stores and prefabricated houses.

The Islamist leader says that Hamas continues to work with the mediating countries (especially Egypt and Qatar) to force Israel to allow the entry of heavy machinery to describe and enough shelters to Gaza, as the Fire Agreement contemplates.

The Israeli president gathered yesterday the security cabinet of his government to discuss how to address the second phase of the agreement, which should already have begun to negotiate in early February and implies the end of war and the release of the rest of living hostages .