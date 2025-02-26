After denouncing Israel the alleged error during the exchange of the Bibas family and the propaganda acts with hostages, he decided to pause the release agreement

The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement has announced on Tuesday that it will finally deliver the bodies of four other hostages in exchange for the Israeli authorities unlocking the Liberation of the more than 600 prisoners that should have been released in the last exchange process.

“An agreement has been reached to resolve the question of the late release of the Palestinian prisoners who had to be released in the last round,” he said Hamas In a statement collected by the newspaper ‘Fistín’, related to the group, in which they also slide that Egypt could have provided the agreement.

Sources close to Hamas have detailed the aforementioned newspaper that the exchange would be held simultaneously on Thursday, and that effectively Egypt He will be in charge of supervising synchronization in the process. The Palestinian group insists on demanding from Israel compliance with what was agreed.

Israel had promised to free more than 600 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Hamas to deliver the bodies of four hostages captured during their attacks on October 7, 2023, triggered the current regional war and the Israeli military offensive in the strip of Gaza that leaves more than 48,000 dead.









However, Israel alluded to violations of the agreement With Hamas for the ceremonies of return of the bodies, in which banners and songs of Palestine propaganda were shown, as well as the circumstances around the delivery of the remains of the Bibas family. Israel denounced that Shiri Bibas’ body did not really correspond to the Israeli citizen.

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement in mid -January for a high fire in the Gaza Strip, as well as the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This first phase would culminate on Thursday with the exchange that Hamas has announced, although during the first measures of the pact the agreement has been in danger several times.