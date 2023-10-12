Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised this Thursday to end the Islamist movement Hamas, and urged the world to treat its militants the same as the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

“Just as the Islamic State was crushed, Hamas will be crushed. And Hamas should be treated in exactly the same way that ISIS was treated.”Netanyahu declared during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Netanyahu raises the tone during Blinken’s visit

Benjamin Netanyahu, during Blinken’s visit.

During his speech, Netanyahu called Hamas members “barbarians”. For his part, Blinken confirmed that 25 Americans have already died in the midst of the new escalation of the conflict.

“We mourn the loss of all the innocent lives – civilians of all religions, of all nationalities – who have been murdered,” the US secretary of state said.

