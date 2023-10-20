Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natali Raanan, 18, are the two hostages with American citizenship released by Hamas almost two weeks after the October 7 attack on Israel. Their release was confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Mother and daughter were in Israel to visit some relatives in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, which was attacked by militants. After their liberation, the couple was handed over to the International Red Cross and will be taken to Israel. Judith and Natali Raanan live in the Evanston, Chicago, Illinois area. The trip to Israel was also tied to a relative’s 85th birthday celebrations.