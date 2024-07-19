#Hamas #welcomes #ICJ #ruling #West #Bank #Jerusalem
Daughter of Congressman Gilberto Cattani is found dead in MT
According to the Civil Police, Raquel Cattani's body was found in Nova Mutum, with stab wounds. The daughter of the...
#Hamas #welcomes #ICJ #ruling #West #Bank #Jerusalem
According to the Civil Police, Raquel Cattani's body was found in Nova Mutum, with stab wounds. The daughter of the...
- Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the new threats from dictator Nicolás Maduro, on the eve of...
From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/19/2024 - 17:15 The optimism brought by the government's...
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: 19.07.2024, 22:09From: Tadhg NailPressSplitA case against Trump is dropped because of the appointment of the special investigator....
Russia|US journalist Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage, will be transferred from Moscow's Lefortovo to a penal colony under strict supervision.Read...
Water transport|During the past boating season, the police have recorded more traffic fines on the water than last year. In...
Leave a Reply