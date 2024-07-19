The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has called Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and its presence in East Jerusalem “illegal.” | Photo: EFE/EPA/LINA SELG

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Friday (19) welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that described as “illegal” Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and its presence in East Jerusalem and said that the measure places the international community before the need to take immediate action.

This decision “exposes the fascist settlement system, demands its end and highlights the widespread violations of international law committed by Israeli governments,” Hamas said in a statement released today.

The terrorist group demanded that “serious measures” be taken on Palestinian territory, taking into account the war in Gaza (which began with Hamas attacks in Israel in which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken hostage in October last year), what it called the “dangerous” expansion of settlements in the West Bank and what it described as “frenzied measures to Judaize Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque,” ​​the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina.

Hamas also criticized the Israeli authorities’ response to the ICJ ruling, which rejected it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “not a settler on its own territory,” while two of his ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich – for national security and finance, respectively – issued statements calling for the annexation of the West Bank.

Hamas also cited ICJ rulings urging Israel to end the war in Gaza, facilitate access to humanitarian aid and end the ground operation in the southern city of Rafah.

“We call on the international community to arm itself with these decisions, bypass the American will and work to force the fascist occupation to implement and comply with them immediately,” Hamas said.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão