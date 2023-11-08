Hamas wants ”a permanent state of war with Israel on all borders” and hopes that ”the entire Arab world is at our side”. Hamas media advisor Taher El-Nounou told the New York Times. Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas leadership, also said he was along the same lines, stating that it is necessary ‘‘change the whole equation and not just have a confrontation’ with Israel. After the October 7 massacre, he told the New York Times from Doha, Hamas ”managed to put the Palestinian question back on the table and now no one is calmer in the region”. Speaking of the Israeli retaliation on the Gaza Strip, al-Hayya said that ”it was known that the reaction to this great act would be great.” But, he added, ”‘we had to show people that the Palestinian cause would not die”.

Hamas: “UNRWA colluded with Israel”

UNRWA, the United Nations agency that deals with Palestinian refugeeswas accused by Hamas of ”collusion” with Israel in the ”forced transfer” of the population of the Gaza Strip from the north to the south of the Palestinian enclave. Salama Maruf, head of the Hamas press office, argued that ”UNRWA and its officials are responsible for this humanitarian catastrophe, particularly the residents of the Gaza City area and north of it” who are moving along the routes organized by the IDF to escape south.

White House: “Hamas has genocidal intentions against Israel”

“We should not forget what happened a month ago, 1,400 people massacred in their homes and at a music festival,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, accusing Hamas of “genocidal intentions” against Israel, rejecting criticism of the IDF military campaign in Gaza and the high number of Palestinian civilian casualties. “Hamas actually has genocidal intentions against the people of Israel. They would like to see it wiped off the map,” Kirby added.

Hamas weapons manufacturing chief killed

The Israeli forces (IDF) have announced the killing of Mohsen Abu Zina, considered to be responsible for Hamas’s production of weapons. This was reported by the Israeli news site Ynet. “As part of his role—according to the Israeli military—Mohsen Abu Zina was one of Hamas’s main weapons developers and was expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas terrorists.”