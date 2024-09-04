The movement said in a statement: “We do not need new proposals. What is required now is to pressure Netanyahu and his government and oblige them to what has been agreed upon.”

Hamas warned against “falling into Netanyahu’s trap and tricks, as he uses negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people.”

She considered that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by not withdrawing from the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) axis, aims to thwart reaching an agreement.

Netanyahu said, “Israel will not be able to destroy Hamas without controlling the Philadelphi corridor, which was under the movement’s control.”

The Israeli Prime Minister said that “it is necessary to understand the location of the Philadelphi Corridor in relation to the arming of Hamas, which led to the October 7 attack.”

He added: “We must remain in the Philadelphi corridor to prevent arms smuggling. We will not leave the Philadelphi corridor and the Rafah crossing.”

Negotiating tactic?

An American official told Yedioth Ahronoth that Netanyahu’s statements about remaining on the Philadelphi corridor were part of a negotiating tactic, considering his adherence to the corridor to stem “from his fear of ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.”

“Washington is considering increasing pressure on Netanyahu to make concessions and reduce forces on the Philadelphi corridor,” the official said.

Earlier, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that ongoing negotiations to reach an agreement on Gaza still face major obstacles, most notably regarding the fate of the Philadelphia Corridor and the hostage exchange file.

The official pointed out that the agreement did not directly address the Philadelphi Corridor, but the dispute centers on whether this area will be classified as a densely populated area that may require the withdrawal of Israeli forces from it.

“If Israel or Hamas must make reasonable changes to achieve an agreement, they must do so without delay,” he added.

The official stressed that Israel’s security would be at greater risk in the absence of any agreement, stressing that Israeli security concerns would be a priority in any implementation of the ceasefire. He also noted that the recent execution of hostages had increased the need to expedite the conclusion of the agreement with Gaza.