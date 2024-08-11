The movement revealed in a statement: “Since the beginning of the aggression, Hamas has been keen to make the efforts of the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar successful, to reach a ceasefire agreement and end the war of genocide against our people, and stressed its support for any effort that achieves a halt to the aggression.”

He added that it “has held many rounds of negotiations, and has provided all the necessary flexibility and positivity in order to achieve the goals and interests of our people, stop the bloodshed, and stop the genocide against them, in a way that opens the way for a prisoner exchange, relief for our people, the return of the displaced, and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the aggression.”

The statement highlighted: “The movement agreed to the mediators’ proposal on May 6, 2024, and welcomed President Biden’s (US President Joe Biden’s) announcement on May 31, 2024, and UN Security Council Resolution 2735 in this regard, which the enemy met with rejection and continued massacres against our people, and continued to emphasize its position that it was not serious about a permanent ceasefire, and its aggressive practices against our people were practical evidence of that.”

The movement continued: “Although we and our mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar are aware of the true intentions and positions of the occupation and its prime minister, the movement responded to the last agreement on 7/2/2024, which the enemy faced with new conditions that were not proposed throughout the negotiation process, and went on to escalate its aggression against our people and commit more massacres, reaching the point of assassinating the movement’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in confirmation of its intentions to continue the aggression and not reach a ceasefire agreement.”

Hamas explained: “After the announcement of the tripartite statement (issued by the United States, Egypt and Qatar regarding the resumption of negotiations and a ceasefire in Gaza), the enemy committed a heinous crime and perpetrated a massacre against the displaced people in the Al-Tabi’in School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza.”

She explained that: “In light of this, and out of concern and responsibility towards our people and their interests, the movement calls on the mediators to submit a plan to implement what they presented to the movement and approved on 7/2/2024.”

She pointed out that the plan should be “based on Biden’s vision and the Security Council resolution, and obligating the occupation to do so, instead of going to more rounds of negotiations or new proposals that provide cover for the occupation’s aggression, and give it more time to perpetuate the war of genocide against our people.”