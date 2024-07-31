The al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, They assured this Wednesday that The assassination in Tehran of the political leader of the Islamist group, Ismail Haniyeh, is “a dangerous act that takes the battle to a new level” and will have significant consequences for the entire region.”

Haniyeh was killed along with one of his bodyguards at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital. The incident was attributed to Israel, which, however, has not acknowledged its responsibility.

A funeral ceremony for Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on Thursday, before his body is flown to Doha, Qatar, where he will be buried on Friday.

Palestinians wave Hamas flags as they protest following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo:EFE

The Hamas group accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the country into the abyss and said in a statement that Israel has made a “miscalculation” by expanding its attacks to other fronts.

“It is time for the Zionist madness to end, for this raging enemy to be stopped, and for its hand, which causes trouble here and there, to be cut off to deter its aggression,” the group threatened.

The Palestinian Islamist movement also said the group would become “stronger and more determined” after the death of its political bureau chairman.

“A movement that offers its leaders and founders as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated, and these attacks increase its strength, its firmness and its unwavering determination,” Hamas said in a statement.

The death of Haniyeh, the most political and moderate face of the group, a supporter of negotiations with Israel and of gaining international legitimacy, leaves the Islamists in the hands of the most extremist leadership.played by Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 attacks in Israel.

His death also comes at a time of maximum tension due to the escalation of crossfire with the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, an ally of Iran and the Palestinian militias.

Hours earlier, in fact, Israel confirmed having killed the military chief of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, “the highest-ranking military chief” of the group and close adviser to the leader of the organization Hassan Nasrallah, in an attack in Beirut.

Ismail Haniyeh at the inauguration of Iran's new president. Photo:AFP

Iran vows harsh punishment against Israel

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also vowed “harsh punishment” for Israel on Wednesday following the assassination of Hamas’ political leader.

“With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime has paved the way for harsh punishment, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood, as he was martyred on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

Iran’s government declared three days of national mourning, saying the incident “saddened the supporters of the resistance and all free peoples of the world.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also warned Israel that he would make it regret the assassination of Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh. Photograph from January 2007. Photo:AFP

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, dignity, honor and honour, and make the invading terrorists regret their cowardly action,” the newly inaugurated Iranian president said in a statement.

In Iran, Dozens of university executives, academics and students from Tehran University staged a protest on Wednesday against the assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau.

Protesters marched on the university grounds chanting “Death to Israel” and “Death to the United States,” accusing the country of being responsible for Israel’s crimes by providing support and arms to the country, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The protesters also carried banners and portraits of Haniyeh and the flags of Iran and Palestine.

Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis also speak out

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, for its part, condemned on Wednesday the assassination in Tehran of the political leader of its Palestinian ally Hamas and He said his death would increase the “determination” of the groups fighting Israel on different fronts.

“The martyrdom of Leader Haniyeh will increase the determination and obstinacy of fighters in all resistance camps to continue the path of jihad, and will strengthen their persistence in confronting the Zionist enemy,” the statement said.

Hezbollah described Haniyeh in its note as one of “the great leaders of the resistance in our current era.” It also highlighted how the leader bravely confronted the “American hegemony project and the Zionist occupation,” referring to Israel.

Ismail Haniyeh. Photo:AFP

Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels also spoke out, denouncing Haniyeh’s assassination as a “dangerous escalation” and saying they were “determined” to support the Palestinian Islamist group.

“We are determined to support Hamas and all resistance factions in confronting the Zionist actions backed by the United States,” according to a statement from the Political Office of the pro-Iranian Yemeni group.

The note adds that Haniyeh’s assassination “is a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of all international laws, customs and conventions.”and “indicates the inability and miserable failure of the Zionist enemy in the war.”