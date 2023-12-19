The Islamist group Hamas warned this Tuesday that will not negotiate the release of hostages while Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip continues.

“We affirm our position of categorically rejecting any form of negotiations on the exchange of prisoners while Israel's genocidal war continues,” he stressed in a statement.

“However, we are open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression against our people.” and to open the crossings to bring aid and relieve the Palestinians,” he added in reference to the entry of aid through the border crossings of the Strip.

This Tuesday The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, said that his country “is prepared” for another truce that allows the release of hostages and the entry of additional humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, although he pointed out that all responsibility lies in the hands of Hamas.

These statements come as information about possible negotiations for a new truce increases and They arrive the day after the Islamist group released a video with three hostages, one of which wonders if they have forgotten about them.

Before last November's truce to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, Hamas had released similar videos as a measure of pressure.

Posters calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Photo: Angie Ruiz. TIME

The head of Israel's Foreign Intelligence Service, Mossad, David Barnea, met on Monday in Warsaw with the director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Bill Burns; and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the desire to negotiate a new truce, according to Israeli media.

Of the more than 240 people Hamas kidnapped on Israeli soil during its October 7 attack, There are still 129 hostages in Gazaof whom around twenty are believed to be dead.

The truce on November 24, with the support of countries such as Qatar, Egypt and the United States, allowed for a week the release of 105 hostages, 24 of them foreigners, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

After the Hamas attack on September 7 with more than 1,200 dead and those more than 240 kidnappedIsrael declared a state of war and launched a military offensive by land, sea and air on the Palestinian enclave, with more than 19,600 dead and more than 52,500 injured according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist group.

EFE

