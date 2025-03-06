Rehenes relatives carry a banner in which you read «Do not burst the agreement! Take them out of hell and end the war! “

Hamas has warned Thursday that any Israeli military escalation against the Palestinians would lead to the death of some hostages. These threats of the jihadist group arrive after the statements of the Netanyahu government to resume the war if they will not free the last kidnapped who still remain in Gaza.

The jihadist group has affirmed that the “repeated threats” by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, involve “support” to the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to break the high fire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

“Trump’s repeated threats against our people are supporting Netanyahu to break the agreement (high fire) and intensify the fence and hunger against our people,” said the spokesman for the Palestinian Islamist group, Abdulatif al Qanu, as collected by the Palestinian newspaper ‘Fisin’.

Thus, he stressed that “the best way to free the rest of Israeli prisoners – in reference to those kidnapped in the attacks of October 7, 2023 – is that the occupation between in the second phase of the negotiations and that it is forced to stick to the agreement signed under the auspices of the mediators.”









Al Qanu’s words have arrived after Trump threatened Wednesday to send the Israel government “everything he needs” in the event that he does not “immediately” release all hostages retained in Gaza. «I will send Israel everything you need to finish the job; Not a single member of Hamas will be safe if you do not do what I tell you, ”he said, before stressing that it was” the last warning. “