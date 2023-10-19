Solidarity with Israel or Palestine also continues academia deep cracks. Especially at American universities, where progressive students grew up with postcolonial studies and often see Israel as an apartheid state or as an example of racist settler colonialism.

Sometimes the fuss concerns rash behavior by individuals. Michael Eisen, a well-known biologist from the University of Berkeley and not an activist in the conflict, was infuriated by Twitter users because he had forwarded a sarcastic message to X that “dying Gaza residents are still criticized for not condemning Hamas with their last breath.” Eisen, shocked, closed his account.

But institutions also ended up in a storm. It the prestigious Harvard attracted most of the fire, a traditional supplier of the American intellectual and administrative elite. A “coalition” of student groups that “stand in solidarity with Palestine” posted a statement online during the weekend of the massacre that holds Israel “fully responsible” for “all the violence that is unfolding.” The Israeli “apartheid regime” is the “only one” that is “to blame” for oppressing the Palestinians for 75 years. According to the students, the coming period, when Israel will strike back, requires “a firm stand against colonial retaliation.”

Deep shame

The unilateral declaration of support led to furious reactions. Former Harvard administrator Larry Summers said on X that he was deeply ashamed. A counter-petition quickly received 2,100 signatures. Donors to the wealthy institution also made themselves heard. Wall Street entrepreneur Kenneth Griffin, who donated half a billion to the university over the years, insisted according The New York Times behind the scenes, the administration is pushing for an unequivocal defense of Israel. On Tuesday, the university condemned Hamas’s “terrorist atrocities” and assured that the student organizations did not speak for Harvard.

A spokesperson for the students then said that the statement was intended to “provide context.” For their “safety” the names of the 33 signatory organizations and students removed. One day later drove a ‘doxxing truck’ around Harvard, full of billboards with the names and photos of students who are among the signatories. Some CEOs of American companies require all their names be announced so that they can place them on a blacklist.

There was also commotion at other universities. On Stanford, California, caused a stir about it banners with slogans such as ‘Zionism is genocide’. Students called the Hamas massacre “part of the fight against oppression.” According to other students, a teacher had a Jewish student set asidebecause this was “what the Jews do to the Palestinians” and the Holocaust called less deadly then colonization. The university is investigating the claims. The banners have been moved to less prominent places on the Stanford campus, where they as free speech are allowed.