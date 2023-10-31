Hamas spokesman Ubaydah announced the imminent release of several hostages

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas will release several foreign hostages in the coming days. About this in a video on your Telegram channel reported representative of the militant wing of the movement, Abu Ubaydah.

“We have informed the mediators that we will release a number of foreigners in the coming days,” he said.

CNN previously reported that Qatari-led talks on Hamas hostages have made significant progress, but serious obstacles remain.