Hamas spokesman Ubaydah announced the imminent release of several hostages
The Palestinian radical movement Hamas will release several foreign hostages in the coming days. About this in a video on your Telegram channel reported representative of the militant wing of the movement, Abu Ubaydah.
“We have informed the mediators that we will release a number of foreigners in the coming days,” he said.
CNN previously reported that Qatari-led talks on Hamas hostages have made significant progress, but serious obstacles remain.
