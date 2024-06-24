More than a hundred survivors and families of victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 last year filed a lawsuit in New York this Monday (24), in which they ask for US$ 1 billion in compensation from the United Nations Agency of Assistance to Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

They allege that UNRWA helped in the attacks in Israel in which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken hostage.

According to information from the Times of Israel newspaper, seven former or current directors were named in the action, in addition to the agency, including General Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini.

The litigants allege that UNRWA allowed Hamas to use its facilities to store weapons, build tunnels and underground command centers, and funneled money to the terrorist group.

“Hamas did not commit these atrocities without help. Defendants were repeatedly warned that their policies provided direct assistance to Hamas. In light of these warnings, the defendants continued with these same policies”, says an excerpt from the action.

Lazzarini and UNRWA did not comment on the action, claiming that they have not yet been notified, but the commissioner general said at an agency meeting earlier that Israel seeks to make its operation unfeasible, according to information from Reuters.

“Israel has long been critical of the agency’s work. But it now seeks to end UNRWA’s operations, rejecting the agency’s status as a United Nations entity supported by an overwhelming majority of Member States,” said Lazzarini.

“If we do not react, other UN entities and international organizations will be next, further undermining our multilateral system,” he added.

At the end of May, the Israel Land Authority informed UNRWA to vacate its premises in the Ma’alot Dafna neighborhood of East Jerusalem within 30 days.

Additionally, the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, is considering a bill to designate the UN agency as a terrorist organization.