#Hamas #victim #reports #witnessing #rape #massacre
Archaeology: Where dialogue with Europe reaches its limits
DThe Gaziantep provincial governor doesn't mince his words. “I saw the cultural assets from Anatolia in the museums of Berlin...
#Hamas #victim #reports #witnessing #rape #massacre
DThe Gaziantep provincial governor doesn't mince his words. “I saw the cultural assets from Anatolia in the museums of Berlin...
HJK showed that it can maintain its game identity on its home field against the big German club.HJK's the second...
Statement came after Mossad claimed to have helped the corporation in the operation against alleged Hezbollah members The minister of...
Finland beat Bulgaria away from home. Star player Awak Kuier scored 27 points.Finland has won the basketball women's EC qualifiers...
Wearing work shoes and black and yellow fluorescent trousers, Shuruently M. (25) takes a seat next to co-suspect Izzettin I....
HJK seeks revenge against Eintracht Frankfurt.Football this year's men's Finnish champion HJK is hunting for its opening win in the...