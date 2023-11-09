Image from October 7, when armed terrorists invaded homes and a music festival in Israel, taking dozens of hostages to the other side of the Gaza Strip and murdering others, including Brazilians | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

The National Crime Unit Lahav 433a front of the Israel Police, collected testimonies from victims who survived the Hamas attacks on October 7th, at the electronic music festival that took place a few kilometers from Gaza.

A young woman, who managed to escape the massacre at the party, said this week that she witnessed one of the rapes committed by terrorists during the violent action at the event site. “As I hid, I saw out of the corner of my eye that a terrorist was raping a girl,” she said.

“The girl was alive at the time of the rape, bleeding from her back, while everything was happening,” said the survivor.

The statement was one of several pieces of evidence collected by the police, who are working to identify all the crimes – including sexual assaults – committed by the terrorists in the massacre on the 7th.

Interrogations work in three categories. One of them focuses on testimonies from the terrorists themselves detained after the attack on Israel. The information gathered includes information crucial to the Army’s battlefield defense and Israel’s diplomatic activities.

Another front of police work collects testimonies from ZAKA rescue and recovery personnel, who evacuated the bodies after the massacre. Their testimonies detail atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, including sexual crimes.

The third way to investigate atrocities is through reports from survivors themselves.