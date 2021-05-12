ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Middle East conflict between Palestinians and Israel is experiencing the largest escalation in years around the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem. What’s behind it.

Munich / Jerusalem / Tel Aviv – At the beginning of May 2021, the Middle East conflict in Israel and Hamas from the Gaza Strip reignited with unexpected severity. The militant Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas fires hundreds of short-range rockets at Israel, and the Israeli air force responds with heavy air strikes against the Palestinian territories.

What’s behind the latest escalation between Gaza, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. And which side accuses whom. A brief explanation:

Middle East conflict between Hamas and Israel: Jerusalem, Temple Mount, Sheikh Jarrah – what’s behind it

: The district of Sheikh Jarrah, optionally also written Sheikh Jarrah, in Jerusalem is considered a point of contention in the smoldering Middle East conflict. Consistent media reports from picture and FAZ According to several Palestinians’ homes there were recently forcibly evacuated. Palestinian families had to leave their homes, Jewish settlers moved into their apartments instead, guarded by heavily armed security forces. Both sides claim the district for themselves. Lawsuits by Palestinian residents were most recently dismissed in court. The role of Jerusalem : At the beginning of the current escalation there were riots in Jerusalem. According to FAZ Around 3,000 Israeli settlers between 100,000 Palestinians live in the so-called basin around the historic old town. There should be mutual provocations again and again. The old town is divided into an Armenian quarter, a Christian quarter, a Muslim quarter and a Jewish quarter. Both Palestinians and Israel claim the metropolis with its around 900,000 inhabitants as the actual capital.

: The Temple Mount was the focus at the beginning of the conflict. This is where Palestinian Protestants and Israeli security forces clashed. This is due to the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque (also Al-Aksa Mosque) as the third holiest site in Islam. At the same time, the Western Wall, which is very important for Judaism, is located there. Early and mid-May overlapped loudly ARD Tagesschau the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims and Jerusalem day for right-wing Israelis around the Temple Mount, which led to mutual provocations. Role of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas : As the Southgerman newspaper writes that the militant Hamas is striving for a leadership role among the Palestinians and, to this end, is challenging Israel with rocket fire. Hamas is considered to be isolated and has also been blocked by its southern neighbor, Egypt. The Gaza Strip with its around two million inhabitants recently suffered severely from the coronavirus pandemic, which is said to have additionally fueled the situation.

: An internal Palestinian power struggle has been raging for some time. According to SZ was Fatah in the West Bank, most recently politically battered because the president there, Mahmud Abbas, had canceled promised parliamentary and presidential elections for fear of defeat. Hamas is also going on the offensive because of this rival’s political crisis, writes the Southgerman newspaper further. Political crisis in Israel: Critics accuse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu daily News allegedly interested in an escalation because he was losing his power in the country. Netanyahu announced at least demonstratively that he wanted to ensure law and order in Jerusalem. In the past few years there had been repeated government crises and new elections under Netanyahu in Israel. His position of power is considered fragile, although he claims to secure peace in the region. After the escalation, however, the 71-year-old declared: “We are in the middle of the fight.” At the same time, he is struggling with the formation of a highly complicated government.

Annotation: This article was updated on May 11, 2021. The Middle East conflict between Hamas and Israel is currently subject to great dynamism, and new developments are constantly being added. (pm)

