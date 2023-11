The European Union’s High Representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell|, condemned Hamas for using civilians as a “shield”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Olivier Matthys

This Sunday (12), the European Union condemned the terrorist group Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields” in the Gaza Strip and asked the Israeli Army for “maximum restraint” to protect civilians in the war, he said in a statement, Josep Borrellhigh representative of the European bloc’s foreign policy.

“The EU condemns Hamas’ use of hospitals and civilians as human shields and is deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.” Josep Borrell, senior representative of European Union foreign policy.

The European Union takes a position immediately after successive Israeli attacks. Israeli authorities claim that terrorists set up command posts underground in hospitals and schools to hide from possible bombings, Hamas denies the accusations.

In one of these attacks, the school Al Buraqin the city of Gaza, the Israeli Army killed one of the commanders of the terrorist group Hamas, identified as Ahmed Siam.

“These hostilities are seriously affecting hospitals and taking a terrible toll on the civilian population and medical personnel. The EU highlighted that international humanitarian law stipulates that hospitals must be protected, as well as medical supplies and civilians in its interior”, states the EU statement.

Borrell further appealed to Israel, “Hospitals must also be immediately supplied with the most urgent medical supplies and patients requiring urgent medical attention must be safely removed. In this context, we urge Israel to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians.”

Finally, the representative of the European Union requested that humanitarian corridors be created. “That there be an immediate pause in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors“, concluded the document.