The captured terrorist participated in the October 7th attacks inside Israel and was part of Hamas’ Elite Nukhba Forces | Photo: Reproduction/Government of Israel

A member of Hamas, captured after the surprise attack on Israeli territory on October 7, stated during interrogation this Wednesday (8) that the group uses ambulances for “terrorist purposes” inside Gaza.

According to a member of the Nukhba Elite Forces, one of the militia’s front lines, the means of transport apparently intended for medical care is used by the group to transport weapons and terrorists within the region.

“The appearance of the ambulances is similar to civilian ambulances so that they do not arouse suspicion or be bombed by Israel. During combat, they are used to evacuate fighters and also transport food and weapons because it is the safest way to reach the centers,” he said.

Strategic locations within Gaza also serve as a “shield” for Hamas terrorist activity such as hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools, according to him, in order to hinder enemy offensives against military command centers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began on Tuesday (7) a new phase of the war inside the city of Gaza, where they have already eliminated Hamas’ “number 2”, who leads actions in the region, Yahya Sinwar.