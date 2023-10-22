WP: Hamas militants found instructions for North Korean weapons

After the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, secret military documents were found – among them instructions dating back to last year on the use of various types of weapons, including North Korean ones. With documents found in the militants’ belongings, got acquainted newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

We are talking about North Korean F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the supply of which to Hamas Pyongyang denies. According to the military, which showed some of the equipment found, Israeli troops discovered about 50 high-explosive ammunition.

The publication notes that the instructions were most likely intended for various units of the elite Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigade and other “shock troops” of the group. The papers say that they are secret and it is prohibited to carry them with you, except when there is a corresponding order.

Among other things, the documents indicate vulnerabilities in Israeli military equipment and give advice on eliminating the enemy with a knife. Moreover, they contain maps and detailed plans for attacks on several kibbutzim (communities) around the Gaza Strip. The papers also state the goal: “to take soldiers and civilians as prisoners and hostages and negotiate their release.”

In addition to the North Korean F-7 missile launcher, Hamas likely used a Bulsae guided anti-tank missile and a Type 58 self-loading rifle, the American television channel Fox News previously reported.