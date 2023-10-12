Hamas has been preparing for the attack on Saturday 7 October for two years. A few hours before the operation, Israel’s military leaders assessed intelligence information without triggering any alarms. The two backgrounds intertwine as the news, hour after hour, describes the dramatic picture with the total siege on Gaza.

Hamas and the top secret plan

It took Hamas 2 years to develop the top secret plan for the attack. This was revealed by a senior leader of the Palestinian military organisation, Ali Baraka, in an interview given on 8 October to Russia Today TV and now relaunched by various media. “The zero hour of the attack was kept completely secret – said Baraka -: only a small group of Hamas leaders knew about it. The number of people who knew about the attack and its timing could be counted on the fingers of a hand”.

For this reason, Baraka further explained, in recent years Hamas “has not gone to war, it has not joined Islamic Jihad in its recent battle”. “It was all part of the strategy to prepare for the attack – they continue – to make people think that Hamas was committed to governing Gaza, focusing on its 2.5 million inhabitants, abandoning the resistance”.

“To keep the attack secret, the different factions and our allies did not know the zero hour – he said again – but within half an hour of its start, all the Palestinian resistance factions were contacted, such as our allies Hezbollah and Iran. The Turks were also informed – he concluded – and a meeting with them was held for 3 hours where, around 9. The Russians also sent a message and were updated on the situation and the objectives of the war”.

Israel and information on the attack

The Israeli chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, and other military leaders discussed, in the night between last Friday and Saturday, intelligence information that indicated the possibility of something out of the ordinary happening. This is the revelation from Channel 12, taken up by other Israeli media, according to which at the end of the consultations it was established that “it was probably an exercise”.

According to what The Times of Israel reports, the discussion of the issue was postponed until the following morning, without raising any alarm or sending more troops to the border with Gaza where the terrible attack by Hamas would be unleashed a few hours later.

In response to these revelations, Benjamin’s office Netanyahu said the prime minister “was only informed at 6.29am, when the attack beganand not before.”

USA: “We knew nothing”

The United States, in the same hours, made it known that it had no advance warning of the terrible attack that Hamas launched against Israel. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made this clear during the press conference in Brussels following the meeting of NATO defense ministers. “If we had had these indications – he added – we would have shared them with Israel. But, to the best of my knowledge, we have not had them”.

Austin will be in Israel in the next few hours and will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Minister of Defense and the entire war cabinet of the new emergency government. The Pentagon chief intends to discuss the operational plans and objectives of the Israelis in the conflict in response to the brutal ISIS-style attack, recalling that Israel has asked the United States for “precision munitions” and interceptors for the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

“Israel has the right to protect its people,” Austin said, highlighting that the United States has not “placed any conditions” aimed at minimizing civilian involvement on the military aid it is sending to Israel: “It’s a professional army, with professional leadership, we hope and expect that they will do the right thing in the prosecution of their campaign, we leave it up to them to decide what their operation will be, but we have no reason to believe that they will do anything different.”