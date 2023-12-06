MMore than a month after the start of the ground offensive, the Israeli army continues to advance in the Gaza Strip. The army leadership announced on Wednesday morning that 240 targets had been attacked in the past 24 hours alone. The current focus of operations is Khan Yunis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip, which is located in the south of the territory. A large portion of the Hamas leadership, as well as most of the remaining Israeli hostages, are believed to be in the Khan Yunis tunnels, while there are still many thousands of civilians above ground.

But Israel also only controls 70 to 80 percent of the north around Gaza City. Above all, the army there is still far from achieving its actual war goal: to destroy Hamas and its infrastructure, especially the extensive tunnel system.

This work is laborious and dangerous. Israel assumes that Hamas has built around 500 kilometers of tunnels under the Gaza Strip. They are narrow tubes made of concrete elements with many angles and side rooms, often equipped with booby traps. The army only rarely distributes images from inside the captured tunnels, for example under the Al-Shifa hospital, where it suspected a Hamas command center and later showed underground rooms with technical systems.

Fight one-on-one in the narrow tunnels

In most cases, you don’t go into the tunnels, says an officer in a combat technology unit from the FAZ. “That would be exactly what Hamas wants.” In the underground facilities, the Israelis could no longer take advantage of their army’s advantages with reconnaissance and fire support use the air. “In the narrow tunnels you fight one-on-one, and the terrorists know their way around much better.”







When the unit’s soldiers discover shafts, they try to penetrate as far as possible using cameras and mobile robots. But their reach is limited. Often it is only a few dozen meters, sometimes a hundred, says the officer. Then you blow up the facilities. At the beginning of the week, the army said it had discovered 800 tunnel shafts in the Gaza Strip and 500 of them had been destroyed.



Hidden and often booby-trapped: entrance to the tunnel system in a video recording released by Israel on December 3rd

Image: Reuters



But no one has any illusions about how long the work will take. “Even if we stay here for years, we will always find new shafts,” says the officer. The entrances are usually well hidden and booby-trapped. They are often in or near schools or mosques. Israel is also trying to destroy the ventilation systems because without electrical ventilation the underground pipes would quickly run out of oxygen, but these systems are also difficult to find and are often secured with booby traps.