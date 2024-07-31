Ismail Haniya, Hamas’ top political leader since 2017, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday in an attack on his residence in Tehran, the capital of Iran, the Palestinian fundamentalist group confirmed in a statement. The movement regrets the loss in what it considers a “treacherous Zionist raid” of its “brother, leader and martyr” who, they say, had just participated on Tuesday in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, Masud Pezeshkian, with whom he had also held a bilateral meeting.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, an elite corps and parallel army of the regime, also confirmed the death of the leader and added that one of his bodyguards had been killed along with Haniya. However, there was no official reaction from Israel, which a few hours earlier had admitted to having killed Hezbollah’s number two, Fuad Shukr, in a bombing raid on the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, with fighter planes.

Hamas, which has said it will respond, has called the action a “serious escalation that will not achieve its objectives,” according to one of its spokesmen, Sami Abu Zuhri, Reuters reports, adding that, in the group’s rhetoric, it is maintaining an open war to “liberate Jerusalem” from Israeli occupation and is prepared to pay the necessary price. For another leader of the Palestinian fundamentalist movement, Moussa Abu Marzuk, it is a “cowardly act that will not go unpunished,” said the Hamas media channel Al-Aqsa television, Al Jazeera reports.

The current war broke out when hundreds of Palestinian gunmen led by Hamas killed some 1,200 people in Israeli territory on October 7 and the Jewish state’s troops set in motion their war machine, which has already killed nearly 40,000 people in the Strip.

The Israeli authorities systematically point to Iran as the main enemy and responsible for instability in the region. The Ayatollah regime is the main economic, military and strategic supporter not only of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas, but also of the Houthis in Yemen, who are also opposed to the Jewish State. Therefore, with the assassination of Haniya, the Jewish State would be sending the double message of acting against Hamas and, at the same time, doing so on Iranian territory.

The coup carried out in Tehran, on which Israeli official sources have not made any comment and often do not even end up doing so when it comes to operations abroad. They did, however, do so on Tuesday evening when the army confirmed the death of Fuad Shukr, considered the number two of the Lebanese Shiite militia, a veteran member of the group since it was founded four decades ago and responsible for military activities in response to the death last Saturday of 12 minors on Saturday in the Syrian Golan Heights occupied by Israel after the launching of a missile of which the Jewish State accuses the Lebanese militia, and specifically Shukr. In addition, the United States State Department accused him of the attack against a barracks in which 241 Americans died in Lebanon in 1983. Israel considered him the right-hand man of Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Shiite group.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

On April 13, Iran made good on its threat and launched an unprecedented attack against Israel. It was the first from its territory against the Jewish State after years of covert war. It was the announced retaliation for the murder of seven of its military commanders on April 1 in a bombing of a consular building in Damascus. Tehran’s response was effective with the launch of more than 200 drones and missiles that activated the anti-aircraft sirens and left the sound of explosions in Jerusalem and other parts of the country while the sky was filled with contrails. There were, however, no fatalities. The Israeli response came five days later with what was considered a measured bombing in the central region of Isfahan, the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, which prevented a larger-scale confrontation between the two countries.

Until Haniya’s assassination, the biggest blow to the Palestinian extremist group’s leadership during the current conflict by Israel took place on April 10. That day, a bombing of Gaza killed three of his sons and four of his grandchildren. The attack took place in the Shati refugee camp. “If they think that attacking my sons at the height of the talks, before the movement’s response is presented, will make Hamas change its position, they are delusional,” the leader told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Haniya received the news during a visit to wounded in the war in the Gaza Strip in Qatar, where he was then residing. In a video recorded at the time, the leader of the Palestinian group reacts almost completely normally and decided to continue with his agenda at the medical center. “Praise be to God who honored me with the martyrdom of three of my sons, along with several of their sons, to join the group of martyrs in my family, whose number reaches approximately 60. Yes, with the blood of the martyrs, the wounds of the wounded and the pain, we create hope and we create freedom and independence for our people, our cause and our nation,” he said.

Israel, although it has never officially acknowledged responsibility, killed Hamas’s No. 2 Saleh al-Aruri with a drone on January 2 in an attack carried out in Beirut in what is considered the first attack by the Jewish state against the Lebanese capital since 2006, when the Hezbollah militia and Israeli troops faced each other in their last major war.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.