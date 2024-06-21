The Hamas movement’s media official in Lebanon, Walid Al-Kilani, explained in his interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “Israel has only two options: either go for a deal with the resistance and give up the goals of the war, or continue fighting and move towards an endless war of attrition.”

He pointed out that Hamas viewed US President Joe Biden’s speech positively, in which he talked about a three-stage road map to end the war in Gaza, but “when the proposal was presented in writing, it was different from what was stated in the speech.”

He added: “When the resistance found the written text completely different from Biden’s speech, it requested amendments to the proposals presented to it and sent them to the mediators, and the ball is in Israel’s court.”

Al-Kilani pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed a massacre in Rafah” after Hamas agreed to complete a deal with Israel on May 6, considering that he “is obstructing negotiations to achieve personal goals and does not want to reach a solution or truce, and he has no political will.” .

He stressed that “Hamas’s conditions for concluding a deal with Israel are clear, and include a ceasefire, Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the return of the displaced to northern Gaza. Then these steps will be an entry point to the fourth track, which is the prisoners, and any agreement that does not guarantee these conditions does not concern the movement.”

Regarding the elimination of the Hamas movement, Al-Kilani said: “The Israeli army and the war council formed by Netanyahu were to dismantle Hamas’ capabilities, eliminate the movement, and assassinate its leaders. Two days ago we heard that Netanyahu dismantled the war council and Hamas remained. Then he said that victory lies in eliminating the four Hamas brigades.” In Rafah, today there is talk of ending the operation within two weeks, and Netanyahu emerged defeated from Khan Yunis, and he will emerge defeated from Rafah in the same way.”

As for the movement’s position in Qatar, he said: “There is no pressure on the movement or its leaders. Hamas’s military wing is in the Gaza Strip and its presence abroad is only media and political. There are close relations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, and no pressure has been exerted on the movement in reality, as it takes The Political Bureau has the decision in consultation with the factions and informs the mediators, the media and the whole world.”