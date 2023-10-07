The spokesman added that the prisoners are present at all points in the Gaza Strip, “and what happens to the people of the Gaza Strip will be done to them.”

The Israeli Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the number of people injured by Hamas gunfire had risen to 1,590.

The Ministry explained that among the 1,590 infected people, 19 were clinically dead, and 293 were classified as serious.

Israeli media reported that the number of Israeli deaths had risen to at least 300 people.

The Israeli army had confirmed earlier on Saturday that its forces were still fighting “hundreds” of Palestinian militants who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack launched by Hamas in more than 20 locations.