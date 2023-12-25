Hamas will not surrender or submit to Israel. First public message since the October 7 attacks from Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. The terrorist organization is facing a “fierce, violent and unprecedented battle” against Israel, Sinwar said in the Times of Israel. Hamas will not surrender and will not submit to the “conditions of occupation”.

The leader claims that the group's fighters have inflicted heavy losses on Israel's armed forces. According to Sinwar, in Israel's sights for weeks, the al-Qassam Brigades attacked at least 5,000 Israeli soldiers, killing a third of them. Numbers in contrast with the official bulletin of the Israeli Forces (IDF) which confirms that 156 have died since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip at the end of October. Sinwar also speaks of 750 Israeli military vehicles completely or partially destroyed.

The leader of Hamas in Gaza claims that the al-Qassam Brigades have “crushed” Israeli troops and are decimating them. The group's armed wing, concludes in what Israeli media say is its first public message since the terrible October 7 attack in Israel, will not submit to Israeli “conditions” for an end to hostilities. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, under the control of Hamas, more than 20,000 have died in the Strip.

Israel-Lebanon, tension on the border

Roads closed to traffic in many places in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon. The Jerusalem Post writes about it, reporting measures, in force until further notice, linked to the “increase in tensions” between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Among the various locations affected by the new provisions are Kiryat Shmona, Metulla, Margaliot and Ramot Naftali. The IDF confirmed that it had carried out air strikes last night and this morning in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah targets.

At the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and with the tensions between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah, many Israelis who lived not far from the border with Lebanon left their homes.