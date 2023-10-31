Hamas, the three leaders with a personal wealth of 11 billion. Contacts with Iran and Qatar

The war between Israel and Palestine continues and details emerge about who this is offensive triggered it last October 7the terrorist group of Hamas. It is estimated that the three recognized leaders: Ismail HaniyehKhaled Mashal and Musa Abu Marzuk possess a very important financial asset, it is estimated around 11 billion in three. They would live in luxury hotels around the world and not in Gaza. Everything emerged – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – in 2019, when Hamas suffered one of the most serious defections in its more than twenty-year history: Suheib Yousef, an exponent based in Turkey, fled and got in touch with the television network Israeli Channel 12 to tell his story. Yousef was not just any militant. He is the son of one of the seven founders of the movement, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, and once achieved a location unknown in Asia he gave a devastating interview. He told the story corruption of Hamas leaders abroad and their enrichment channels.



He said – continues Il Corriere – that one of the tasks of Hamas agents in Türkiye era intercept Palestinian leaders in West Bank and in various Arab countries, but not for political purposes. “They worked for foreign interests – revealed the 38-year-old Yousef -. They sell the information to Iran in exchange for financial support“. A few months later the Saudi website Elaph.com reported that Maaz Haniyeh, another son of the leader, had obtained a Turkish passport and would manage the family’s vast real estate assets from Istanbul. Moreover, Hamas’s link with Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains tight, as can be seen from the Turkish president’s defense of the movement in recent days. These are accusations that are impossible to verify, but the evidence of corruption systemic a Gaza it is not missing. Not only because these men control the flow of aid from countries like the Qatar, Iran and Muslim communities around the world.

