The movement began an attack on Israel on Saturday morning, including the firing of thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration operations into Israel.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Hezbollah entered the conflict line, targeting 3 Israeli military sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms with missiles.

Israel fired artillery shells into southern Lebanon on Sunday, after the party targeted these sites.

Hezbollah said that it “launched an attack with guided missiles and artillery shells on 3 sites in the Shebaa Farms in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

On the other hand, the Israeli army announced that it launched an artillery attack on an area in Lebanon, from which mortar shells were fired across the border.

He also added that one of his drones bombed a Hezbollah site in the Jabal Ross area in the Shebaa Farms.