“We heard a baby crying in the safe room. We shot through the door until we couldn’t hear any more sounds. What does that mean? We killed them.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released the video of the interrogation of a “Hamas terrorist”, who admitted to having killed children in the October 7 attack in Kfar Aza.

The man, Amer Abu Ghosha, is a member of Hamas’ Nukhba commandos. “Our only mission was to kill. Not kidnap. Kill every person and return to Gaza,” he declared. His group arrived in a jeep and entered the community of Kfar Aza after blowing up the gate. Once inside, he said, the Hamas men went house to house, setting fire to homes and shooting people.

Abu Ghosha recalled hearing the cries of small children after entering a house and shooting at the door of the safe room where they were locked until, since the cries had stopped, he believed he had killed them. “At that moment the army arrived, the soldiers started shooting and we responded. We continued for 10 minutes, then we surrendered.”

There are approximately 3 thousand “Hamas terrorists” who participated in the bloody attack on October 7, according to estimates by the Israeli Defense Forces.

About a thousand of them were killed in fighting in the attacked Israeli locations, while another 200 were captured by the Israeli army. The rest returned to Gaza or died in the border area. According to the Times of Israel, there are bodies of Hamas members near the Strip that have not yet been recovered.