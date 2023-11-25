J. Gómez Peña | M. Pérez Saturday, November 25, 2023, 16:46



| Updated 11:03 p.m.

Pedro Sánchez’s diplomatic trip to the Gaza Strip has not left anyone indifferent. Not even his statements. It first provoked the anger of Israel and, immediately, this Saturday, the applause of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, which considers “clear and bold” the denunciation of the President of the Spanish Government against the attacks suffered by the Palestinian civilian population. That position was shared by his companion in the European delegation, the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, who this Saturday reaffirmed that “there are no more civilian victims.”

The Palestinian militia issued a statement through social networks to praise the condemnation of the Spanish and Belgian leaders of the death of thousands of Gazans at the hands of the Army. And they praised Sánchez’s announcement about the possibility of Spain recognizing the legitimacy of the Palestinian State. Sánchez considered the “indiscriminate” killing of civilians in Gaza “unacceptable” during his visit to Israel. The militia called on other countries to support “these bold positions and intensify them against the occupation.”

Netanyahu’s government accused the Spanish president of “supporting terrorism” and called the ambassador for consultations to reprimand him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did more or less the same: it summoned the ambassador in Madrid to ask for explanations and, through Minister José Manuel Albares, called the accusations “unacceptable and false.”

Hamas, on the other hand, has taken advantage of Sánchez’s speech to show its gratitude. «We value the clear and bold stance of the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, who rejected the destruction of Gaza and the death of civilians, and of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who condemned the indiscriminate death of civilians in the Gaza Strip. on the part of the occupying regime and pointed out the possibility that his country would make the unilateral decision to recognize the Palestinian State if the European Union does not take this step,” said the Palestinian militia, considered a terrorist organization by the Twenty-Seven and the United States.

Pedro Sánchez and Alexander de Croo, at their press conference in Rafah.



Efe





To be accountable



Sánchez, acting president of the European Union, and De Croo met on Thursday and Friday with the main authorities of the region and were on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. There they shared a press conference in which they showed their resounding rejection of the Hamas offensive on October 7, in which 1,200 people died and another 240 were taken hostage, and they stressed Israel’s right to defend itself, although they denounced the death indiscriminate killing of civilians: more than 15,000 since the beginning of the Hebrew counteroffensive.

Islamists call on the international community to stand on the side of “self-determination”

Anecdotally, two Israeli media described as “strange” and “shameful” the parade of Sánchez and De Croo at the gates of Rafah almost at the same time that the first hostages were scheduled to leave through that same pass, then delayed. The digital edition of ‘Maariv’ reproached the two leaders for using this place for their criticism of Israel, while the ‘Times of Israel’ showed its surprise at the time and location of the conference when, as it recalled, neither Spain nor Belgium They have participated in the negotiations to free the captives.

The jihadists did not let the diplomatic wave go by to insert in their statement a call to the international community to “take the side of justice in the Palestinian cause”, make the right to “self-determination” prevail and contribute to establish an “independent state.” Hamas demanded an end to the “genocidal war” and that Israeli leaders “be held accountable for their crimes against children and defenseless civilians.”

In Spain, the deputy secretary of institutional action of the PP, Esteban González Pons, asked Sánchez for explanations “immediately” after Hamas’s support for his words, “Your diplomatic mission representing the EU ends up with terrorists, thanking you for your audacity. How will he justify it to allies of Spain? », he asked himself. Before him, the leader of the Popular Party himself, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, pointed out that the president traveled to Israel “to sow discord” and regretted that Spanish foreign policy had “severely suffered.” Santiago Abascal (Vox) called it “a total shame” that “the authors of one of the cruelest terrorist attacks in history thank him for his position,” while Jone Belarra, from Podemos, said that social pressure was what motivated the speech. of Sanchez.