Israeli tanks maneuver near the southern border of the Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The terrorist group Hamas thanked Russia and China for having vetoed on Friday (22) a draft resolution presented by the United States at the UN Security Council — which called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip —, with the argument that it presented a “misleading vocabulary”.

“We express our appreciation for the position of Russia, China and Algeria, which rejected the US's biased resolution of aggression against our people,” Hamas said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The US first introduced a resolution supporting “the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire” and condemning the Hamas attack on October 7, after having vetoed other resolutions calling for the same on three occasions.

Hamas said the text contained “misleading wording that is complicit” with Israel and that it gave the Israeli state “cover and legitimacy to commit a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The UN Security Council would meet exceptionally this Saturday (23) to vote on a new resolution on the Gaza Strip, presented jointly by seven non-permanent members of the Council: Algeria, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland. But the meeting was postponed until Monday.

The text “calls for an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan (ending April 9) and leading to a permanent and sustained ceasefire.”

At the same time, the document calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and emphasizes the need to “expand the flow of humanitarian aid.”