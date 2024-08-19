He Islamist group Hamas On Sunday he thanked the Colombian president, Gustavo Petrothe ban on coal exports to Israel in protest against the war in the Gaza Stripwhere more than 100,000 people have already died. 40,000 people.

We express our deep gratitude for the courageous stance of the Republic of Colombia in ending diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity, condemning the genocidal war of the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip.

“They use Colombian coal to make bombs to kill Palestinian children,” Petro wrote on Sunday on his X account, echoing the decree, which was picked up by the media.

Hamas thanked the Colombian president for his wordsin a statement in which he also recalled the severance of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Israel, which became effective on May 2.

“We express our deep gratitude for the courageous stance of the Republic of Colombia in ending diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity, condemning the genocidal war of the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip,” the group wrote.

The coal announcement in context

Fuels and extractive industry products, including coal, are Colombia’s main exports, and between January and June they have brought in 11.689 billion dollars for the country, with the United States being the main destination.

The Colombian decree prohibits “the export of thermal coal (coal) to the State of Israel.” It was signed by several ministers, including Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, on August 14, and will come into force next week, even though the ban was already announced by Petro in June.

Colombia announced the breaking of relations with Israel, which became effective on May 2 due to its opposition to that country’s actions in “the war that has been waged in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023,” and has also banned the purchase of weapons from this Middle Eastern country.

The Colombian government has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages taken by Hamas and for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, while urging Israel to respect the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).