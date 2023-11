The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, and the former Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, in a press conference held on Saturday (28) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said this Wednesday (1st) that the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is appropriating the fuel that is stored in hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Through a recording of a telephone conversation, which the Israeli military says was intercepted by the country’s intelligence services, two men, one identified as a “Gaza resident and Hamas commander” and the other as a “hospital employee”, discuss in Arabic the removal of fuel from the stocks of a local hospital.

According to the audio, the so-called Hamas commander claims to be taking fuel from the hospital’s stocks “because he is working for the good of the country”, while the hospital employee expresses “concerns” about the impact of this action on the functioning of the health unit .

The IDF released the recording to expose what it calls “Hamas’ cynical exploitation of humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip.”

“Despite its sensitive nature, this intercepted intelligence is being revealed to expose Hamas’ cynical exploitation of humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

An Israeli military official, in a video conference with foreign media, highlighted that Hamas continues to “exploit the humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip to support its terrorist activities”, harming local residents.

“The recording confirms that Hamas controls energy distribution in Gaza, prioritizing the needs of terrorists over the needs of its civilian population,” he said.

“We are fighting against a cruel terrorist group, which committed a massacre on October 7,” added the official, referring to Hamas’ attacks on Israeli territory, in which more than 1,400 people were killed and 5.4 thousand were injured. (With EFE Agency)