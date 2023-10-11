On Saturday, Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists surrounded hundreds of young revelers at a music festival in southern Israel. They opened fire on them and pursued those who tried to escape—raping, massacring, mutilating, and kidnapping them for future torture. Other terrorists infiltrated farmers’ homes, killing children and mothers, dragging elderly people in wheelchairs and loading victims into pickup trucks as hostages.

The congresswoman [democrata e muçulmana] of Minnesota Ilhan Omar responded by calling on Israel not to defend itself or retaliate, actions she denounced as “senseless violence” that “will only repeat the vicious cycle.”

Omar’s response echoes his stance on crime. She and progressive reformers fight to abolish prisons and police, to elect prosecutors committed to reducing criminal charges. Skipping the punishment part of justice, they reduce the moral to a politically interested fairy tale of resistance by the oppressed to an oppressor.

In this way, ideologues convinced officials, journalists and a significant number of Americans to settle for the easy goals of social justice and anti-racism. Fashionable opinions about Israel operate in precisely this kind of moral vacuum.

It’s no surprise, then, that anti-police groups like Black Lives Matter have long-standing alliances with Palestinian “liberation” extremists. During Israel’s last defensive action against Hamas in 2021, the BLM organizer and future congresswoman [democrata] Cori Bush gave a speech on the House floor, comparing Palestinian grievances to those of BLM. “As we march in defense of black lives… we are saying that our own government funds a brutal, militarized disposition toward our existence — from Ferguson to Palestine.” The deputy [democrata] Jamaal Bowman followed suit, issuing a statement equating the experience of Palestinians with that of African Americans. “As a black man in America, I understand on a personal level what it means to live in a society designed to perpetuate violence against people who look like me,” Bowman said. “My experience of systemic injustice… informs my view of what is happening now in Israel and Palestine.”

This ideological fusion of attitudes toward domestic criminal violence and terrorism in the Middle East was also on display during the violence of protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020, when BLM protesters and anti-police agitators embraced the anti-Israel cause. At a demonstration in Brooklyn weeks after Floyd’s death, participants called for the elimination of Israel, as well as the United States. They screamed “Death to Israel“, “Death to America” ​​and “From the Gaza Strip to Minnesota, globalize the Intifada!”.

Even half a decade earlier, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors had embraced the anti-Israel cause, stating in Ebony magazine in 2015 that when we deny that Israel embraces apartheid, “we are part of Zionist violence.” Perhaps she was also inspired by tweet previous by Omar, from 2012: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken people and help them see Israel’s evil deeds. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel.”

Criminal justice progressives ask us to imagine ourselves as offenders at the moment offenders interact with law enforcement; they want us to empathize with how unpleasant this must be and judge what is right only in this moment. They offer this myopic view as the only acceptable moral perspective. They don’t want us to imagine offenders at a time when they are brutalizing innocent people. They want us to see perpetrators as victims.

There is a reason, then, that anti-police protesters find common cause with those chanting “Death to Israel.” Ideologues from both groups live on a one-dimensional moral plane where imprisoning a criminal is as wrong as a criminal killing an innocent person and where Israel defending itself is as reprehensible as Hamas snipers massacring hundreds of young people at a desert rave or chopping off the babies head.

In the days and weeks ahead, Omar and others will lament Israeli aggression and anti-Zionists will condemn Israel for Hamas’s own terrorism—indeed, three dozen Harvard student groups have already done so.

They will urge Israel not to use force against Hamas fighters and to refrain from defending itself. They will implore us to think about how terrible Israel’s military response will be to the Palestinians—and to rank that empathy above any considerations of Israel’s security, justice, or future peace.

A more considered morality demands something more: that we imagine the moment when Hamas gunmen came out of their homes in the early hours of the morning and massacred the young people at the peace festival and desecrated their bodies. Let us imagine the moment when they shot up their homes, capturing babies and grandparents to be massacred. Let us imagine what could happen to the hostages today, tomorrow and in the future. And let us imagine how the killers planned this savagery, aware that Israel would then respond, in self-defense, possibly destroying Gaza.

True morality demands not just mercy, but the reality of punishment.

Hannah E. Meyers is a fellow and director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute.

©City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English: The Morality of Punishment