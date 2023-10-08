Home page politics

Israel attacks several targets in the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacks. The USA is also reacting to the conflict. The news ticker.

War in Israel demands Victim: Number of deaths in Israel continues to rise

USA relocate warships to the eastern Mediterranean

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from Israel. The situation cannot currently be fully understood. Therefore, not all information can be immediately independently verified.

Tel Aviv – On Saturday morning, the radical Islamic Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel by land, air and sea. The counterattacks followed promptly, and the battles have now claimed almost a thousand lives. The Israeli security cabinet declared a state of war on Sunday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced “mighty revenge for this evil day” and prepared the population for a “long and difficult war”.. The suffering among the civilian population is immense and the death toll is growing. Apparently aid organizations recovered 250 bodies at a music festival alone.

Israel War: Almost a thousand people die in fighting with Hamas

The attackers’ actions were brutal: While the Palestinian organization fired thousands of rockets into Israel as part of its “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, Hamas fighters made their way on the ground and across the sea in speedboats and advanced into Israeli territory. The group’s members killed civilians and took more than a hundred people hostage. Apparently the Israeli secret services were not prepared for this, which is why they are now being criticized. The EU, USA and Israel classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Fire and smoke over Gaza City. The Israeli Air Force has attacked further targets in the Gaza Strip following the surprise major attacks by Palestinian militants on the night of October 8th. © Fatima Shbair/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

According to government figures, at least 600 people have died on the Israeli side so far. Israeli media reported over 700 deaths, but the actual numbers are likely to be significantly higher. According to the spokeswoman for the volunteer organization ZAKA, 250 bodies were recovered from the music festival attacked by Hamas alone, reported Times of Israel. On the Palestinian side, there was talk of at least 370 deaths. The number of injured for both warring parties is over 2,000 each. The Israeli army says it wants to free the Israeli hostages and evacuate the entire Israeli border region within 24 hours.

War between Israel and Hamas: USA moves warships to the eastern Mediterranean

Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are deployed in southern Israel around the Gaza Strip, and Israel also carried out numerous air strikes against Gaza in response to the Hamas attacks. The USA has also already reacted: The major military power relocated the aircraft carrier “USS Gerald R. Ford”, the Air Force cruiser “USS Normandy” and four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the eastern Mediterranean, as the US Department of Defense announced on Sunday. Preparations have also been made to relocate Air Force squadrons with their fighter jets to the region, it said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also announced that additional equipment and ammunition would be made available to the Israel Defense Forces. The first delivery will be set in motion on Sunday. Austin said the U.S. was emphasizing its support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. Meanwhile, fighting and shelling in Israel continued on Sunday. The Israeli government announced that Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip would be reduced to “rubble.”